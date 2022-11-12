Massachusetts voters approve ‘millionaire tax.’ What it means for the wealthy

If you make more than $1 million a year in Massachusetts, you may soon be subject to a “millionaire tax” approved by voters this week through a ballot initiative.

The new law creates a 4% tax on annual income above $1 million, on top of the state’s current 5% flat income tax, aiming to fund public education, roads, bridges and public transportation.

It’s expected the levy will affect roughly 0.6% of Massachusetts households, according to an analysis from the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.

“Democrats have been working for a long time to add some tax brackets and progressivity to this system,” said Richard Auxier, senior policy associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, pointing to the current 5% flat income tax in Massachusetts regardless of earnings.

However, California voters rejected a similar tax, aiming to pay for zero-emissions vehicle programs and wildfire response and prevention. The measure would have added a 1.75% levy on annual income of more than $2 million, in addition to the state’s top income tax rate of 13.3%.

“It’s very state-specific,” Auxier said, explaining how the tax ballot initiatives may hinge on funding priorities, current state tax structure and other factors.