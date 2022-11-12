Megan Fox Clapped Back At Troll For Mistakenly Accusing Her Of Not Shaving Her Bikini Line

Surprise! Surprise! A troll came for Megan Fox on Instagram. This time – she was accused of not properly shaving her bikini line according to the standards of a random fan.
On a Thursday, November 10, Instagram post, a user commented, “All that money and she can’t buy a razor,” he said. “She’s now off my ‘list.'”
Luckily, the Jennifer’s Body actor was dressed and ready, as always, for the occasion to deal with angry trolls.
For Halloween this year, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly‘s third and (least problematic) costumes were Link and Princess Zelda from the popular Nintendo video game franchise, The Legend of Zelda.
The angry troll (who was staring a little too close for comfort), was apparently talking about Megan’s tiny tattoo located on her pelvis, which was slightly visible because of the high cut of the Zelda costume.
Megan caught wind of the wild claim and fired back at the comment, “Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?”
“Either way I’m devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you’d wife me.”
The pelvic tattoo in question originally read “BRIAN,” referencing her ex-husband Brian Austin Green’s first name.
Thanks to the trolls, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly found a way to make even this wholesome costume controversial. Bravo.
