Melissa Joan Hart Denied Rumors Of A Feud With Lena Dunham And Called Them “Hateful Rhetoric”

But a rumor recently emerged via DeuxMoi about how the two actors have had a “rivalry” that dates a way back — the only thing is, according to Melissa, none of it’s true.
Melissa shared a screenshot of the submitted gossip, which claims that she “has it out” for Lena and that the two have been “frenemies” for “a long time” since Lena’s father was friends with the creator of the classic Nickelodeon sitcom, Clarissa Explains It All, which Melissa starred in. It also referenced a “dinner party fight about child drag queens.”
“I don’t normally pay any attention to the tabloid rumor mill,” Melissa wrote in the caption, “but numerous friends have asked me about my ‘rivalry’ with @lenadunham and I’m truly confused.”
“We have no ‘beef,’ and as far as I remember we haven’t even had the pleasure of meeting let alone having enough of a relationship to warrant any time to discuss drag queens. Don’t let them get you with flashy links as they pretend to give you hot gossip that doesn’t exist.”
Melissa added that she’s a “fan” of Lena’s work and “all that she does to support females in our industry” — and she even hopes to “share a latte” with Lena at some point.
“Please be careful not to get caught up in the hateful rhetoric of these sites that promote division and spew crap to make a profit,” she concluded.
We’ll see if Lena responds, too!
Source link