Mercedes-AMG’s Bright Yellow GT 63 E Was Designed With Tennis Legend Roger Federer | Carscoops

A very special 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is heading to auction in late November and is expected to fetch between €200,000 ($203,647) and €250,000 ($254,558).

Each and every Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance to roll out of the factory is special but this particular example is unique because it was designed alongside tennis legend Roger Federer. The Swiss phenom recently retired with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name and has long been an ambassador for the German car manufacturer.

The color of the car is the first thing that catches the eye. It is painted in a shade known as Electric Beam, a bright shade of neon yellow very similar to the color of a tennis ball. The special car also features Federer’s personal signet.

Read Also: Check Out The New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Special Edition In Green Hell Magno

RM Sotheby’s is handling the sale of the car and notes that all proceeds from the sale will benefit a charitable public tennis project in London.

As a reminder, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine coupled to an electric motor at the rear axle. This motor works alongside an electrically shifted two-speed transmission and an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential. This setup delivers 831 hp and more than 1,023 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) of torque, extraordinary figures for a luxurious sedan.

Mercedes-AMG claims that the super sedan can accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.9 seconds and tops out at 196 mph (316 km/h). Making the car all the more impressive is the fact that it returns 27 mpg (8.6 lt/100 km) over the combined cycle and travels 7.4 miles (12 km) on all-electric power.