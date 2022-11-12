Mikel Arteta explains how Arsenal players reacted to Man City defeat

“The speed, the purpose and the courage to take more initiative was much better in the second half and then they won the game.”

But Arteta will not get drawn into any title talk despite sitting pretty at the top of English football at Christmas. He added: “Our focus is to be better everyday and we still have things to improve.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been in this position, it’s a full transformation from the fans energy and passion that they’ve transmitted to these players. The unity from the top to every single member of the team and the staff, they [the fans] are the soul of this football club.”

Odegaard has also called for Arsenal to remain level headed despite their lofty position. He said: “We have to stay calm, it’s a long way to the end of the season, we play every game as a final and that’s all.”

