Money saving tips which could reduce your energy bill this winter

Tip Three: Conserve heat in the home

Once a person has their heating system running efficiently, they will need to conserve as much heat as they possibly can.

Covering radiators, for example, with closed curtains does not help, and as Ivy explained, ensures hot air rises up and goes straight to cold windows.

They added: “You also don’t want furniture blocking the radiators, even though a lot of heat is given out the top, you still want the heat from the front of the radiator to be able to go out into the room.

“Drying clothes/towels on the radiator? Forget about it. You’re literally blocking the heat from leaving the top of the radiator, it’s such a waste of energy.”

Similarly, Ivy recommended people draught-proof their windows, keep doors closed, fill in gaps in wood flooring, and purchase thermal-lined curtains.

