Morehouse College Becomes First College To Offer Classes In The Metaverse

Morehouse College is adding to its dynamic curriculum by offering classes in the metaverse.

According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta-based, all-men HBCU is the first college to extend their learning experience to the virtual world. The metaverse is a three-dimensional digital world.

Students who are intrigued by this learning format can have a seat in this classroom by using a headset. College representatives say academic and social engagement does not have a limit. The technology can also be used to explore the past. Muhsinah Morris, Ph.D., VR program manager for the college used the technology to explore a slave ship.

“It’s a whole new experience, and you’re meeting and experiencing things first-hand, such as the Underground Railroad,” Morehouse student Tahj Henry Jackson said.

“And I think that people do want to know the history of us as Americans because we all have made significant contributions to this fabric of America. … To expand the story that we’re telling, to build confidence and understandings around how we’re all connected because we have a shared history in this country,” said Monique Earl Lewis, Ph.D., chair of Morehouse College’s Africana Studies and History Department.

The wonders of the metaverse are expected to continue growing over the years. It’s projected to become a $1 trillion industry by 2030 and the college wants the students to take full advantage of the opportunities available.