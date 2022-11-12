NCIS LA crew member sparks frenzy with Kensi and Deeks snap

The synopsis read: “NCIS is called to investigate after Rear Admiral Ted Gordon is abducted from his home.

“Also, Kensi struggles with being the fun parent while Deeks is apartment hunting with his mom.”

Having adopted a teenager, Kensi could feel pressure to be a light-hearted and carefree parent, which may prove tricky to overcome.

With Pamela in town, perhaps her presence could be beneficial and she could be an important part of this storyline for the second episode in a row.

NCIS Los Angeles season 14 continues Sundays on CBS. A UK release date is yet to be announced