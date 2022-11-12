Netflix drops trailer for ‘Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2’

Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2,” a follow-up to the South Korean adaptation of the 2017 Spanish heist drama series.

The series will pick up where part one left off and follow the heist team as they try to escape the Korea Unified Mint with their money.

In the trailer, the heist team brainstorms their escape with the Professor, played by Yoo Ji-tae, remarking they will escape in the ensuing chaos and “let the world know who the real thieves are.”

The trailer then shows plenty of action, complete with explosions, gunfire and some fight scenes. Meanwhile, the North and South Korean task force discover that the heist team has associates on the outside helping them. Said associate, played by Im Ji-yeon, is later introduced in the trailer meeting up with the heist team.

The first “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” follows the story of a reunified North and South Korea and a heist team attempting to steal from the Korea Unified Mint, which stores the yet-to-be-printed new shared currency for the joint economy.

NextShark interviewed the cast of “Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” in June. Director Kim Hong-sun opened up about the pressures of making a remake, saying, “I didn’t really expect it to become this big. As we were filming, it’s over that process that it really blew up at the global level and became a really massive series. I didn’t feel that much pressure in the beginning but by the time we wrapped, I started to feel a really big weight on my shoulders.”

Things seem to be escalating in Part 2, which will be released on Netflix on Dec. 9.

Watch the trailer below:

Feature via Netflix

