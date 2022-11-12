Netflix Hosts Sensational ‘Wednesday’ Night Function to Celebrate Fierce Addams Family Reboot – The Knockturnal

Wednesday was a DRAG, baby. Netflix x Most put together a rowdy, revelatory soirée in honor of ‘Wednesday,’ their upcoming Addams Family reboot focused on everyone’s favorite moody teen girl. From the clips they showed at the event, this show is whip smart, funny and gorgeous. C’mon, art direction!

The night was hosted by the divine TS Madison, who was absolutely part of my queer awakening back in the day. She got us all riled up and ready for some haunting drag numbers.

Crystal Methyd (Drag Race Season 12) performed in a self-made ‘Thing’ look, aka a giant hand. It was hilarious and fun and a fantastic kickoff to the night’s performances.

Mo Heart (Drag Race Season 10, All Stars 4, UK vs The World) delivered the tightest lip-sync of the night; a sultry, sexy number where she skulked around stage seducing us all.

Gottmik (Drag Race Season 13) was all gusto in his goth glam rock number. He had the best look of the night in a witchy black ensemble. Face beat, hair slicked. Here for it.

Violet Chachki (Drag Race Season 7) had me sweating with a burlesque performance that hit all the right notes. Damn, ma!

We then danced the night away to spooky mashups of pop hits, took photos at the IG-friendly lil setup and generally had the time of our lives.

Be sure to check out ‘Wednesday’ when it drops November 23rd. It’s gonna be a moment.