Netflix Korea confirms filming for Deserter Pursuit season 2 has now started

Netflix Korea has just confirmed that filming for season 2 of the hit D.P. (Deserter Pursuit) Korean drama series has now started.

The vast majority of Korean dramas on Netflix are actually series that the streaming platform has only acquired the international broadcasting rights for.

However, on the rare occasion that an original K-drama is produced, the results have been incredible with series such as Kingdom, Love Alarm, Extracurricular, Sweet Home, and D.P. making waves around the world.

Fans of the popular D.P. K-drama (otherwise known as Deserter Pursuit) will be delighted to hear that filming for season 2 has officially started – here’s everything that we know so far.

D.P. Season 2 confirmed to be in production at Netflix

D.P. (Deserter Pursuit) season 1 was released via Netflix on August 7, 2021- only a few months later in December, the Korean drama series was renewed for season 2.

The announcement was made via the Entertain Naver outlet, which noted “In Season 2, director Han Joon-hee will direct and writer Kim Bo-tong will co-write the screenplay, and they will work together once again after season 1.”

Whilst fans were understandably delighted to hear that the show had been officially renewed, there had been a consensus within the community that the series would indeed return for a second set of assignments.

The most obvious reason for this optimism is the ending to episode 6; specifically concerning Private Ahn Jun-Ho and the soldier in the post-credit scene. The last time we see our main character, he is sprinting away from his unit in what is meant to infer, him deserting the military police too.

However, what is important here is the annotation that we see on screen, “D-514” a.k.a. 514 days until his official discharge from service. The events of season 1 took us through Ahn Jun-Ho’s first 216 days in the military, meaning that there could be enough ‘time’ for at least two more seasons before his mandatory enlistment period ends.

Then we have that heartbreaking final post-credit scene, where we see a friend of Private Cho Suk-Bong hit his own breaking point. After seeing the news broadcast, the soldier unleashes a burst of bullets toward his unit before the scene fades to black.

D.P. has also proven popular enough with both domestic and international audiences to merit a second season, scoring an impressive 8.8/10 on MyDramaList, 90% on Asianwiki, and 8.2/10 on IMDB.

Interestingly, there had already been rumors that a second season would be produced if the first pursuit was popular enough, prior to the series making its global premiere. One post on social media stated that “Kim Botong [writer] said he will share some info about Season 2 if D.P Season 1 will be successful and if Season 2 will become apparent.”

Netflix Korea confirms D.P. season 2 has started filming

On November 11, the Netflix Korea Twitter page uploaded several images from the D.P. season 2 set, confirming that production on the hit K-drama had finally resumed.

“For those of you who have been waiting patiently, Junho sent me a photo of the < DP > season 2 filming site” – Netflix Korea, via Twitter.

Unfortunately, a planned release window has not yet been shared by either the showrunners or Netflix.

However, Netflix Korea did confirm on Instagram that Ji Jin-hee and Kim Ji-hyun had joined the team.

The series’ first season was announced in June 2020, with filming reportedly starting in March 2021 and concluding only a few months later in July.

If D.P. season 2 can work to a similar production schedule, fans could potentially see the series return to Netflix by May 2023.

This article will be updated as soon as more information on D.P. season 2 is officially revealed, so keep checking back in for the latest news.

