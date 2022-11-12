Netflix’s Avatar The Last Airbender Star Teases Their Take on Ty Lee

Avatar The Last Airbender recently made headlines thanks to the announcement that the animated movie would bring back Aang and the gang on the big screen, but the bending universe has another big project in the works thanks to Netflix‘s upcoming live-action adaptation of the original series. While the series has yet to reveal its release date, one of the stars, Momona Tamada, that will take part in this re-creation of Aang’s journey talked about her upcoming role as Ty Lee.

Ty Lee was one of the more interesting villains in a sea of interesting characters, not having the ability to bend fire, air, water, or Earth, but instead harnessing her own physical abilities that made her a serious threat to Aang and company. Originally living as an acrobat in a traveling circus within the Fire Nation, the hard-hitting gymnast was recruited by Azula as the Fire Princess searched for her brother Zuko while also seeking to take the Avatar off the table. Ty Lee’s legacy would live on following her appearance in the original Avatar The Last Airbender series, as many soldiers adapted her “nerve-striking style” in The Legend of Korra, where benders were seen as evil by the sequel series’ first “big bad”.

Avatar The Last Ty Lee

Avatar News shared this new clip via its Official Twitter Account, which sees Momona Tamada discussing her upcoming take on the happy-go-lucky villain that made a name for herself as she was able to take down benders despite her own lack of mastery over the elements:

Momona Tamada on her experience of playing Ty Lee in Season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2023! pic.twitter.com/OJgdgEZrdx — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) November 8, 2022

Following the conclusion of the original Avatar The Last Airbender series, Ty Lee’s life continued in a very unexpected way, leaving behind her villainy as a part of the Fire Nation and instead deciding to become a Kyoshi Warrior, operating alongside Suki, aka Sokka’s girlfriend. Interestingly enough, Ty Lee didn’t make an appearance in the first season but will be doing so in the live-action adaptation, meaning that the story appears to shift slightly from how it played out in the original animated show.

Which live-action bender are you most looking forward to seeing in the upcoming Netflix series? Feel free to let us know in the comments @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.