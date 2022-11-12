Netflix’s Troll: Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else We Know

Nordic or Scandinavian mythology is deeply ingrained in our understanding of deities and ancient beasts. From phenomenal television shows like Vikings to compelling films like Outlander and the most recent Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, legends from Norwegian mythology continue to weave their way into reality. With the film Troll, Netflix has brought back one of the terrifying fabled creatures to the big screen, similar to the one seen in 2010’s Trollhunter, while also introducing an intriguing premise.





Troll is an upcoming monster thriller directed by Roar Uthaug, well known for his work on The Wave (2015) and Tomb Raider (2018). Troll is written by Espen Aukan, a renowned screenwriter who has previously worked on films such as Baby Boom and Vikingulven, as well as tv series, namely The Games.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

As one of Netflix’s most anticipated folk horror films, Troll is in the discussion. Here’s everything we know so far, including the plot, cast, crew, and release date.





Troll: The Plot

The film is set in the seemingly peaceful environment of an old couple’s residence in the mountains. When an unexpected catastrophe arises, and nearly half of their house blows away, the couple notices a massive footprint in front of their home. When officials and specialists arrive on the scene, they seek assistance from Nora, the renowned archeologist played by Ine Mari Wilmann.

Related: Best Universal Monster Movies, Ranked

Even after a thorough investigation, specialists are unable to determine what caused such a massive crater in the ground. Later, Nora and other experts delve further into the mountain in search of clues, unaware they are entering the mythical beast’s lair. Their perplexing journey to the Dovre mountains ends with the awakening of a gigantic behemoth only existed a thousand years ago.

Now that the Troll has emerged, the team who discovered it is desperate to exterminate it before it wipes out humanity.

Troll: The Cast & Crew

Netflix

Netflix has long been famed for its flawless casting, and this film appears to be no exception. Famous actors Ine Marie Wilmann and Kim Falck play the lead roles of a renowned archeologist and authorized personnel of the Norwegian agency, respectively. Wilmann is a highly praised actress who has portrayed challenging roles in films such as Sonja: The White Swann, a biography of figure skating icon Sonja Henie, and television shows like Exit and Bloodride. Kim Falck is well-known for his most recent TV series, Kuppel 16.

Starring in the main supporting role as Kristoffer, an army soldier, Mads Sjogard Petterson is most recognized for his roles in the films Home for Christmas and The 12th Man. Gard B. Eidsvold, Eric Vorenholt, Pal Richard Lunderby, Pal Anders Nordvi, Hugo Mikal Skar, and Veronica Sinclair are among the other notable cast members shown in the trailer.

Related: 10 Scandinavian Horror Movies to Chill Your Bones

Troll’s trailer has made a lasting impression on audiences, with many speculating about the production team’s efforts behind its making. Roar Uthaug and Espen Aukan co-wrote the script for the film. Surprisingly, Roar Uthaug has been planning the movie for 20 years. He spoke about it in an interview with Variety, stating:

“‘Troll’ is an idea that has been developing in the back of my mind for over 20 years. To finally be able to realize it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can’t wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world.”

During the interview, David Kosse, Netflix’s VP of International Original Film, offered his own views, saying,

“We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is an extremely skilled filmmaker, and I’m excited for him to go back to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious, fun film.”

Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerund acted as producers for the film and expressed how thrilled they were to be a part of it. They added:

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Troll’ to life, a Norwegian fairy tale figure, played, directed, and produced by Norwegians for the global market. We at Motion Blur are ecstatic to finally announce this collaboration with director Roar Uthaug and Netflix.”

Johannes Ringen composed the music for the film, while Ingrid Lykkeslet Stromskag chose the casting. Ingrid previously collaborated with Roar Uthaug on the film The Wave (2015), and Johannes is a composer based in Los Angeles who has worked on Avengers: Age of Ultron, Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead, and Furious 7.

Netflix

Troll will be available globally on Netflix’s streaming platform on December 1, 2022, according to the official trailer from its YouTube channel. The production of the Troll film began in September 2021, mostly in Oslo, Norway’s capital city, and a few other significant locations. After a four-month filming schedule, the team wrapped it up in December 2021.

Many people may not be aware of what a Troll is. So, before you see the movie, here’s a little primer on its history. According to Nordic folklore, trolls are ancient behemoths that live for thousands of years, are immensely strong and durable, and are also described as man-eaters.