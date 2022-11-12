New business to offer South Florida travel opportunities – Naples Florida Weekly

New business, Keneca Coastal, is offering luxury day trip excursions for groups and eventually individuals to various surrounding destinations including Palm Beach, Miami, Wellington, Sarasota and more.

The day excursions are currently available for groups of 14-55 guests. The trips last anywhere between 8-10 hours depending on the destination and transportation is provided on a luxury motor coach. In the future, Keneca Coastal will expand its list of destinations and offer their excursions to individuals.

One of the many trips includes a day trip to Miami. This excursion visits the gorgeous Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami. This National Historic Landmark is a 1916 waterfront estate situated on Biscayne Bay. The mansion was owned by agricultural industrialist James Deering and has distinctive architectural interiors with European art and antiques, as well as Italian Renaissance formal gardens.

Keneca Coastal was started by Susan Bunch, a past school principal with a strong passion for history, education and travel. The idea was sparked from a day trip with her seasonal girlfriends who had never been to Miami even though they lived so close. It was then instilled in Bunch to provide the opportunity of travel throughout South Florida.

Keneca Coastal believes in providing inspiring journeys, delighting their customers, creating lasting memories and connecting their clients to the best that South Florida has to offer.

Keneca Coastal is leading the way to stunning South Florida destinations by offering luxury day excursions. Whether guests visit the glitz and glamour of world class Palm Beach, the gorgeous Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, or the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World in Wellington, Keneca Coastal is committed to exceeding guest expectations. For more information, visit kenecacoastal.com/. ¦