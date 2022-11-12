No. 1 seed Sanford Seminole forced to travel for playoff game

SANFORD, FLORIDA – SANFORD, FLORIDA – Getting a number one regional seed usually guarantees a school a home game for the first round of the playoffs. Not for everyone, though.

By virtue of finishing as runner-up in Class 4M-District 2, No. 1 seed Sanford-Seminole (8-2) will have to travel to Jacksonville Mandarin (5-4) for its Region 1 quarterfinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, at 8:30 pm. Mandarin is seeded eighth in the region but won the District 1 title, thus earning it a home game for the first round.

Click Here for Florida Football Playoff Brackets

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) uses its Power Rankings now to determine seeding, but also defers to district champions for determining hosts for first-round games.

Seminole is the only No. 1 seed in Class 4M forced to travel for a first-round game. Tarpon Springs East Lake, Wellington Palm Beach Central, and Miami Christopher Columbus all received No. 1 seeds and will play at home on Nov. 11.

“It’s definitely strange to be in the position to be the number one seed in the region but have to travel the first round,” said Seminole coach Eric Lodge. “We had an opportunity to be able to host the entirety of the playoffs and we weren’t able to secure that on the field.”

Seminole High’s Rory Thomas (2) takes a handoff from quarterback David Parks in last week’s Class 4M-2 title game against Apopka. The Seminoles received the No. 1 seed for this week’s playoffs but must travel to Jacksonville Mandarin for a first-round game. Photo by Jeff Gardenour

Seminole lost its bid to host all playoff games until the state final when it fell to Apopka, 24-23, last Tuesday on a last-second field goal in the 4M-2 title game. It was the second loss in the closing minutes for the Seminoles, who earlier lost to defending Class 8A state champion Venice, 24-17, on a quarterback keeper with 2 minutes, 6 seconds left.

The Seminoles have played one of the toughest schedules in Florida, with nine of their regular-season opponents earning playoff berths. As a result, Seminole finished the regular season with a No. 15 power ranking in Florida for all classes – the third-highest ranking among Central Florida schools. Edgewater (10-0) is No. 2, and Orlando Jones (8-2) is No. 13.

“We played a very tough schedule and overall I am happy that we were rewarded for that in the end,” Lodge said. “Hopefully, we can stay focused and healthy to be able to capitalize on the position that we are in.”

Some of Seminole’s players were baffled by the playoff placement and the reality that they must now travel 1 hour, 45 minutes to north Florida on Friday.

“Personally, I don’t think it makes any sense but either way we are going to win at Jacksonville and move on to the next round,” said Seminole junior defensive lineman Preston Watson.

Seminole enters the postseason as a favorite to advance to the championship game but must travel to get there. The Seminoles advanced to the Class 8A regional finals last year, and won the state championship in 2020.

“Being first seed is great but having to play on the road against a great team like Mandarin is gonna be tough,” said Seminole running back Rory Thomas. “But I have confidence in my team to stay resilient and play a clean game on both sides of the ball to pull off a good team win.”

Seminole’s seniors are familiar with Mandarin, having beaten the Mustangs 59-32 in a playoff game in 2019.