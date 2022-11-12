Categories
No. 1 seed Sanford Seminole forced to travel for playoff game


SANFORD, FLORIDA – SANFORD, FLORIDA – Getting a number one regional seed usually guarantees a school a home game for the first round of the playoffs. Not for everyone, though.

By virtue of finishing as runner-up in Class 4M-District 2, No. 1 seed Sanford-Seminole (8-2) will have to travel to Jacksonville Mandarin (5-4) for its Region 1 quarterfinal game on Friday, Nov. 11, at 8:30 pm. Mandarin is seeded eighth in the region but won the District 1 title, thus earning it a home game for the first round.



