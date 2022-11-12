Norway’s Flyr secures $25mn in phase one of crisis plan

10.11.2022 – 05:52 UTC

Flyr (Norway) (FS, Oslo Gardermoen) has rethought its planned cash injection, it said on November 9, having failed the previous day to raise the NOK530 million kroner (USD51.2 million) in new equity it had been aiming for.

The loss-making carrier will now look to raise NOK250 million (USD24.1 million) in a private placement instead of NOK430 million (USD41.5 million), plus an unchanged sum of NOK100 million (USD9.7 million) from a subsequent offering to current shareholders. This would potentially raise NOK350 million (USD33.8 million).

However, in order to cover the remaining cash needs this winter, investors participating in the share issues would be allocated one subscription right for each new share, allowing them to buy additional stock during the first quarter of 2023. These would be exercised partially or in full on January 31, February 28, or March 31 (or just the last day of March for investors in the subsequent offering), potentially raising another NOK350 million.

The net proceeds from the private placement “will be used to reestablish the company’s financial position to…