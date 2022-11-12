Norway’s Flyr secures $25mn in phase one of crisis plan

Norway’s Flyr rejigs fundraising, wet-leases out B737
10.11.2022 – 05:52 UTC
Flyr (Norway) (FS, Oslo Gardermoen) has rethought its planned cash injection, it said on November 9, having failed the previous day to raise the NOK530 million kroner (USD51.2 million) in new equity it had been aiming for.
The loss-making carrier will now look to raise NOK250 million (USD24.1 million) in a private placement instead of NOK430 million (USD41.5 million), plus an unchanged sum of NOK100 million (USD9.7 million) from a subsequent offering to current shareholders. This would potentially raise NOK350 million (USD33.8 million).
However, in order to cover the remaining cash needs this winter, investors participating in the share issues would be allocated one subscription right for each new share, allowing them to buy additional stock during the first quarter of 2023. These would be exercised partially or in full on January 31, February 28, or March 31 (or just the last day of March for investors in the subsequent offering), potentially raising another NOK350 million.
The net proceeds from the private placement “will be used to reestablish the company’s financial position to…
Norway’s Flyr cuts winter services to reduce cash burn
07.10.2022 – 04:49 UTC
Flyr (Norway) (FS, Oslo Gardermoen) is aiming to temporarily cut its operating costs by 50% over the upcoming Northern Hemisphere winter and wants to reduce its cash burn over the period by approximately NOK400 million kroner (USD38 million).
In an October 5 Oslo Stock Exchange filing, CEO Tonje Wikstrøm Frislid said the airline was facing a “demanding” winter where consumer spending is expected to drop amid rising interest rates, inflation, and energy costs. “This is hard-hitting to the airline industry, and to Flyr as a company, and will result in reduced demand for air travel,” she said.
The outcome is that the number of routes Flyr will operate this winter will reduce. Further, an unspecified number of employees will be furloughed for an unspecified period of time. The airline will retain sufficient workers to operate five to six aircraft over the winter. The ch-aviation fleets advanced module indicates that the carrier operates six B737-800s and six B737-8s.
“Our decision to make use of furloughs is based on thorough assessments and in…
Source link