NTTA discusses eco-tourism, conservation of environment during AGM

Srinagar: A large number of travel consultants, tourist traders, environmentalists and members of the association (Nigeen Tourist Traders Association) participated in the event. Director Tourism Kashmir Fazl ul Haseeb was the chief guest.

As per the statement, During AGM proceedings, the annual administration report and income expenditure details besides agendas were discussed among the members. The members unanimously praised Manzoor Wangnoo’s efforts as NTTA chairman and expressed their support and satisfaction with the activities of the association in promoting tourism in Kashmir.

NTTA awarded the lifetime achievement award to Ali Muhammad Sheikh for his outstanding service to the tourism sector besides certificates of appreciation to different personalities for their services in tourism, environment and education etc were presented.