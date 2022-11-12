Categories
Olise named in France U21 squad for Norway clash – News – Crystal Palace F.C.


Olise will join Les Bleuets as they take on Norway next Saturday (19th), having been handed his first U21 call-up in March this year. He made his debut at that level in a 2-0 win over the Faroe Islands.

The 20-year-old winger qualifies to represent France, England, Nigeria and Algeria, and has also played for the former at Under-18 level.

He is the only Premier League player in France’s squad for the Denmark clash, which will take place at 20:00 in Caen, having scored once and assisted twice in the league this season.

The news follows Joachim Andersen’s call-up to Denmark for the 2022 World Cup, and manager Patrick Vieira saying his English players have time to play at a major tournament in the coming years.

France U21s v Denmark

  • Saturday, 19th November
  • 20:00 GMT
  • Stade Michel d’Ornano, Caen

