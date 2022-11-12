Our Savior’s Lutheran Church hosts celebration of Norwegian culture

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, there was a commemoration of Norwegian culture at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Rochester’s Sons of Norway put together their annual “Bake and Craft Sale.” The event gave participants the opportunity to munch on some Norwegian snacks and buy products from nations like Sweden, America and Norway. Bob Rosedahl, a member of Rochester’s Sons of Norway, said he loves being a part of this event.

“I am very proud of my Norwegian heritage. I am very proud to participate in this. I have participated in it for probably thirty or forty years, and every year it’s a-it’s a real blessing for-to me to be part of it,” Rosedahl said.

If you’re looking for something to do next month, Rochester’s Sons of Norway plans to hold their Christmas celebration on December 3rd at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.