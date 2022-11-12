Paul Burrell’s warning over The Crown’s ‘cruel’ portrayal of Diana

“The Queen was a very kind, warm, very generous woman and a kind Christian lady, and Diana, you all know, she was a wonderful lady.”

Continuing his rant, the 64-year-old said: “Not once in The Crown did I see Diana’s good works, not once did I see her fight against HIV and homelessness.

“I didn’t see any of that. So what we are in danger of here is altering history and rewriting history as many people watching The Crown under 40 years old may think this is true.

“I am here to tell you it is not true and it’s not fair actually that the Princess should be betrayed by Netflix.”