Pensioners face losing £370 a month if they do not report to DWP





Those of state pension age are entitled to various additional benefit payments from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Attendance Allowance is one of these benefits and it covers the extra costs that come from having a disability. However, older people who claim this support could lose up to £370 a month if they do not update the DWP about their circumstances.

What is Attendance Allowance? This benefit payment helps those of state pension age with the financial pressures from having a long-term illness or health condition. As it stands, the most someone can claim from Attendance Allowance is £370 every month. According to the DWP, claimants need “have a physical disability, a mental disability (including learning difficulties), or both”. Those applying for Attendance Allowance need to also have required help for at least six months to be eligible. READ MORE: Britons urged to consider ‘simple’ boiler hack that could cut energy bills by £112 a year

It should be noted that how much someone gets from the benefit payment is dependent on the “severity” of their condition. Due to this, Attendance Allowance is awarded at two different rates, one higher and the other lower, which are awarded depending on the DWP’s assessment. People on the state pension can claim to get £92.40 a week if they are eligible for the higher amount or £61.85 if they are entitled to the lower rate. Someone who is suffering from a severe health condition or illness would get £369.60 from Attendance Allowance. DON’T MISS

Why do state pensioners need to report to the DWP? If someone goes through a notable life or circumstance change, the amount they get from Attendance Allowance could change. This is due to the fact that people may longer qualify for the DWP payment if their condition gets better. Failure to report changes to the Government could result in claimants being taken to court or having to pay a penalty. Anyone who is looking to report changes to the DWP can do so via the Attendance Allowance helpline at 0800 731 0122. READ MORE: Attendance Allowance: 6 myths that stop millions of pensioners claiming up to £370 a month

Chloe Smith, the Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, has previously shared why people should claim disability payments if they are eligible. Ms Smith explained: “Living with a long-term illness or disability can have a profound effect on daily life, both for those with a diagnosis and those who care for them. “So it’s vitally important you are receiving all the help you are entitled to. “Millions of people already receive this support and I would urge anyone who thinks they may be eligible for extra financial help to check online.”

