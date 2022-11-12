Petrol and diesel drivers warned of new Clean Air Zones in 2023





Numerous Clean Air Zones have already launched including Bath, Birmingham and Portsmouth in 2021 and Bradford earlier this year. Bristol will be the next city to launch its Clean Air Zone on Monday, November 28, with private petrol and diesel cars being charged £9 to drive in the zone. A handful of other cities will also launch their zones in 2023.

Tyneside (Newcastle and Gateshead) The Clean Air Zone was launched in October 2022, with cameras in operation and signage around the area. However, motorists haven’t had to pay yet, with charges only being introduced on January 30, 2023. Charging will be introduced in two phases – with non-compliant taxis, private hire vehicles, buses, coaches and HGVs being charged from January. READ MORE: Sainsbury’s implements new 50p charge in petrol stations

Vans and light goods vehicles will not face charges until July 2023 to allow extra time for vehicle replacements, which are currently affected by a national supply shortage. Non-compliant lorries, buses and coaches will be hit with £50-a-day tolls, while the worst polluting vans and taxis will be charged £12.50 per day. Councillor Jane Byrne, cabinet member for connected city at Newcastle City Council, said: “Over the next two months we will be collecting details of vehicles entering the zone and contacting owners of non-compliant higher polluting vehicles, which will be affected from January, to make them aware and provide information about how to get support and financial help. “We know that van drivers are finding it more difficult to replace vehicles at the moment due to national supply issues and therefore we are delaying charges for those vehicles to give those individuals and businesses more time to prepare.” DON’T MISS

Sheffield The Clean Air Zone in the city will begin charging from spring 2023, with private cars and motorbikes not being charged. It is a class C chargeable zone for the most polluting large goods vehicles, vans, buses, coaches and taxi’s that drive within the inner ring road and city centre. Details on the financial support available to those affected and how to apply will be released in the coming months. Councillor Terry Fox, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “We are clear that we need to act now to create a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone in Sheffield, but it is not something that the council can do on its own. “This will be a big change for a lot of people, and the cost-of-living-crisis we are currently facing is putting a financial strain on us all. “That is why as we take steps to put the Clean Air Zone into motion, we are also calling on Government to go further and increase the financial support available to support people to switch to a cleaner or electric vehicle. “We recognise that small businesses need the most support in upgrading and after listening to what people have to say we have increased our proposed funding as much as we can, but there is still time for Government to provide more help to those who might already be struggling.”

