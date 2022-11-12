Pets of the Week: Meet Brooklyn and Sandie

This beautiful pair was surrendered to the Humane Society because their owner had health problems and could no longer care for them.

Brooklyn is a 4-year-old, 45-pound Vizsla/lab mix and Sandie is a 2-year-old, 68-pound labrador retriever.

They are both housetrained, great with kids, ride well in the car and get along well with other dogs and cats. They are very well- behaved dogs and have always lived a pampered life. We would like to try to keep them together if possible. Please go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.

Santa Paws will be coming to Petsmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can bring your family and your pets for family portraits. You will get two 5x7s for $15.

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond.

It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.