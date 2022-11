As well as The Smurf Song, Pierre has numerous other successes as a composer and producer.

He earned 127 gold records over the course of his career, winning acclaim for classics such as Zou het erg zijn lieve grandpa and He was only a clown, sung by Ben Cramer.

He also wrote the hit sixties song Crying is too late for you for Corry Konings and the Rekels.

The track, which details a broken relationship, was the most successful Dutch single for almost 43 years.