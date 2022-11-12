Pirates fans think Johnny Depp turned up as Jack Sparrow at Disneyland

Johnny Depp fans are desperate for the star to reprise Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. It’s been five years since the last movie and since then a lot has happened. The 59-year-old has admitted that he was gearing up for a sixth outing as a proper goodbye to the character. However, Disney dropped him from the franchise after his ex-wife Amber Heard alleged domestic abuse, which he strongly denies.
Having won his libel case against Heard, Depp has slowly been making a return to Hollywood, although there’s no official news on if he will reprise Captain Jack Sparrow. After all, during the court case he said that he wouldn’t return to work with Disney on Pirates 6.
There are currently two Pirates movies in the works, one of which is a spin-off starring Margot Robbie, plus there’s a rumoured TV spin-off starring Keira Knightley.
Nevertheless, Depp has been captured by fans doing the Captain Jack impression for them in recent months, so hopes are still strong that he’ll return one day.
In fact, some Pirates fans are convinced that Depp has once again secretly shown up at Disneyland dressed as Captain Jack.
The star previously did this a few years ago at the original ride in California, although he admitted some fans didn’t realise it was him, but thought he was another actor or animatronic character.
Nevertheless, a new video of a Disney cast member has gone viral with the person who posted it and fans wondering if it really was Depp himself again.
READ MORE: Johnny Depp gives fans huge Pirates of the Caribbean return hope WATCH
However, one fan pointed out: “This guy does a really great job! But it’s not actually Johnny because this actor looks much younger than Johnny Depp.”
The star may have surprised fans at Disneyland before, but looking at recent photos and footage of him at almost 60 suggests this commenter could be on to something.
Whatever the case, the demand for his return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is massive. What do you think? Was this Captain Jack? Let us know in the comments below.
Source link