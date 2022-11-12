Pirates fans think Johnny Depp turned up as Jack Sparrow at Disneyland

Johnny Depp fans are desperate for the star to reprise Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. It’s been five years since the last movie and since then a lot has happened. The 59-year-old has admitted that he was gearing up for a sixth outing as a proper goodbye to the character. However, Disney dropped him from the franchise after his ex-wife Amber Heard alleged domestic abuse, which he strongly denies.

Having won his libel case against Heard, Depp has slowly been making a return to Hollywood, although there’s no official news on if he will reprise Captain Jack Sparrow. After all, during the court case he said that he wouldn’t return to work with Disney on Pirates 6.

There are currently two Pirates movies in the works, one of which is a spin-off starring Margot Robbie, plus there’s a rumoured TV spin-off starring Keira Knightley.

Nevertheless, Depp has been captured by fans doing the Captain Jack impression for them in recent months, so hopes are still strong that he’ll return one day.