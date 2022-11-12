Police arrest 5 people for polluting environment by burning cables

RAWALPINDI – The Golra police held five accused involved in polluting the environment by burning cables for separating copper, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. Cases have also been registered against the five accused while further investigation was underway, he said. Crackdown against Afghan auctioneers was launched on directions of DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha and SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar. According to him, the high-ups of Islamabad police received multiple complaints from locals that the Afghan auctioneers are involved in buying stolen electricity cables from thieves and used to burn the cables to obtain copper.