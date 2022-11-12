Prince William spotted at same venue with Princess Margaret’s son





Prince William was spotted leaving a private member’s club in Oswald’s, Mayfair on Thursday, after he attended an event linked to a charity very close to his heart. The Prince of Wales, 40, smiled widely as he was seen stepping out of the venue wearing a blue suit and tie with a red poppy pinned on his lapel.

The heir to the throne took part in a dinner hosted for Child Bereavement UK, a charity he has been the patron of since 2009. It supports children and young people aged up to 25 who have lost a loved one. This important organisation also helps parents and wider family members when a baby close to them dies. While William was not accompanied by Kate, Princess of Wales, to this event, he was not the only member of the Royal Family at Oswald’s. The son of the late Princess Margaret – David Armstrong-Jones, the 2nd Earl of Snowdon – was also spotted outside the club on Thursday.

The sighting of William happened only a few hours after he was seen enjoying a meal at a pub in Windsor with his wife. The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted by Maggie Caxton, the chair of the North East Learning Trust, which aims to help children realise their true potential. Celebrating their chair being awarded an OBE at Windsor Castle, the organisation tweeted on Friday: “Congratulations to our chair, Maggie Saxton, who received her OBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle yesterday. “Maggie was thrilled to attend the ceremony and in particular, to find herself sitting beside the Prince and Princess of Wales in the local pub afterwards!” READ MORE: Andrew still hoped for comeback as aides ‘promised they’d find a way’

Kate and Prince William will join forces this evening among full-time working royals attending the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. This will be the first time they attend this poignant and spectacular event as the Prince and Princess of Wales, a title given to them by King Charles on September 9 – the day after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Other royals in attendance will be the new monarch and Queen Consort Camilla, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne with husband Sir Timothy Laurence, a retired Navy officer. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra – cousins of the late Queen and working royals – will also head to the Royal Albert Hall. DON’T MISS

On Sunday, these same members of the Firm will be at the Cenotaph to attend the National Service of Remembrance. For the first time, King Charles III will lead the country in remembering those who lost their lives in conflict since World War 1. Prince William will be among the senior royals to lay a wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph, as he has done in past years. Kate will look on from one of the nearby balconies of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

Like Loading...