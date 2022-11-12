Princess Anne wears three poppies & pearls at Festival of Remembrance





The Princess Royal wore a three-strand pearl necklace and some simple pearl earrings. Pearls are traditional jewels for the Royal Family to wear. Tobias Kormind, managing director of Europe’s largest online diamond jeweller 77 Diamonds previously spoke to Express.co.uk about the history of pearls within the Royal Family. He said: “Pearls have traditionally been connected to mourning, ever since Queen Victoria wore only black and pearls after the death of her husband.” READ MORE: Doria Ragland speaks to Meghan Markle ‘like a child’ on podcast

The 72-year-old Princess accessorised with two brooches tonight, as well as three poppies. One brooch was a sparkly gold and silver brooch that appeared to be in the shape of a bow. The second brooch worn by Princess Anne was navy blue and featured the Imperial State Crown, a clear nod to the Royal Family. Princess Anne’s coat reached her knees, and she paired this with sheer tights and some black kitten heels. DON’T MISS:

While Buckingham Palace never confirmed the reason for the monarch’s preference, it is thought that Her Late Majesty’s five poppies represented each service in the war: the Army, the Navy, the RAF, the Civil Defence and women. Princess Anne’s brother King Charles and his wife the Queen Consort led the working royals at the Festival. The Prince and Princess of Wales, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra were also in attendance. Through words, song, and storytelling, the Festival celebrates the qualities behind service which make it an essential part of life in the Armed Forces and civil society.

