Princess Kate ‘gets really frustrated’ focus on her not causes

Speaking on the recent episode of the Daily Express’ Royal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer revealed that the Princess of Wales gets “really frustrated” as the focus ends up shifted away from the causes she is trying to highlight. The claim comes as Kensington Palace confirmed this week no additional information will be provided beforehand about the outfit and accessories the royal will be wearing on her outings.
Mr Palmer told host Pandora Forsyth: “[Kate] is a very serious woman and she’s trying to bring about change in this country.
“In particular, for children but also to break the cycle of mental health problems that people develop often from an early age.
“Personally, I would just like to, when she does say something interesting, I’d like us, you know, I think we should listen.”
Ms Forsyth asked Mr Palmer whether Kate “feels [this] herself too” in that she is “saying all these important messages” but people are “focussing on the picture perfect moments instead”.
READ MORE: Royal Family LIVE: Meghan and Harry ‘crawling back’ to UK in doubt over ‘sign of failure’
He replied: “Yeah, I think she gets very frustrated.
“There have been other times when she’s made a landmark speech and you know, all people were asking about was oh she’s changed her hairstyle.”
Kensington Palace officials have begun refusing to give details on the Princess’s outfits, after frustration that so much media coverage is focused on what she wears.
They will no longer continue to give out details about Kate’s outfits unless it is a state event, a hugely glamorous occasion or an overseas visit.
READ MORE: Sophie Wessex praised as royal compared to Meghan after ‘stepping in’ for Duchess
Earlier this year, Kate and Prince William appeared on a special episode of Newsbeat on BBC Radio One.
Following their appearance, the Princess was recently praised by The Mail on Sunday’s Editor-at-Large, Charlotte Griffiths for appearing less “nervous”.
Ms Griffiths told Palace Confidential that she believes Kate is finally getting in a “really good place” with media appearances and looks “much more natural”.
READ NEXT:
Source link