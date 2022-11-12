Princess Kate ‘gets really frustrated’ focus on her not causes

Speaking on the recent episode of the Daily Express’ Royal Round-Up, royal correspondent Richard Palmer revealed that the Princess of Wales gets “really frustrated” as the focus ends up shifted away from the causes she is trying to highlight. The claim comes as Kensington Palace confirmed this week no additional information will be provided beforehand about the outfit and accessories the royal will be wearing on her outings.

Mr Palmer told host Pandora Forsyth: “[Kate] is a very serious woman and she’s trying to bring about change in this country.

“In particular, for children but also to break the cycle of mental health problems that people develop often from an early age.

“Personally, I would just like to, when she does say something interesting, I’d like us, you know, I think we should listen.”

Ms Forsyth asked Mr Palmer whether Kate “feels [this] herself too” in that she is “saying all these important messages” but people are “focussing on the picture perfect moments instead”.

READ MORE: Royal Family LIVE: Meghan and Harry ‘crawling back’ to UK in doubt over ‘sign of failure’