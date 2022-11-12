Princess Marie wears outfit six times pricier than Crown Princess Mary

Although Crown Princess Mary wore a totally recycled outfit, Princess Marie of Denmark, 46, purchased a new Emporio Armani “Milano-Stitch Jacket with Oversized Bow” for the occasion. This jacket cost a sensational £1,308.

Marie paired the jacket with some “Pleated Straight Trousers” from the same brand for £342, which she first wore earlier this year.

To accessorise, she carried a “Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Knot Clutch in Black”, which Marie has owned since 2012, originally costing £1,394. This clutch bag is also owned by Queen Letizia of Spain who’s been seen carrying it since 2018.

Marie chose two special jewels for today’s occasion; some £4,650 Van Cleef and Arpels “Magic Alhambra Earrings in Yellow Gold & Onyx”, which she first wore back in 2020.