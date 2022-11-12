Putin mental state under question as Russian tactics ‘psychopatic’





The Ukrainian MP argued someone with a normal mindset would not push a war campaign like Vladimir Putin was in Ukraine. Mr Ariev claimed that he did not think Putin had a mental change or a disease but was just behaving like someone with a lot of money and power. And instead, the Ukrainian MP branded the Russian dictator’s mental state as “psychopathic.”

Mr Ariev told Express.co.uk exclusively: "I'm not his medical doctor, so I would rather say that people with a normal mind couldn't start such a campaign as he did." He added: "So I don't think that this is a mental change or a mental disease. "This is a person who has a lot of money and a lot of power in state. "He is fed up with meeting with world leaders on different levels, he would like to get something more.

Putin has been slammed for his decision to invade Ukraine, and people have been calling him a psychopath. People have also been drawing a comparison between him and Germans former leader Adolf Hitler. Trauma therapist Caroline Strawson told Express.co.uk: "Both were golden children within their family dynamic and this family dynamic is often a precursor leading to an individual becoming a narcissist." "Putin exhibits all the signs of a narcissistic psychopath. Born a psychopath and then narcissism is created from his golden childhood,"

In a post on the Telegram channel, General SVR claimed that Putin has been complaining recently of severe abdominal pain prior to a war meeting to discuss the ongoing invasion in Ukraine. The channel said: “Putin complained of aching pain in the abdominal cavity, which could not be quickly stopped. “And he held the meeting leaning forward, trying to maintain a natural posture.” It added: “Putin’s oncology is progressing and, despite adequate treatment lately, the pain is not always completely relieved. “It must be understood that the deplorable state of the president’s physical and mental health affects the adoption of key decisions.” READ NEXT

