Putin warned Ukraine will deliver crushing Crimea blow in months





Vladimir Putin has been warned the heroic counter offensive strategy from Ukraine during the war has left Russia on course to lose Crimea within months. Russia’s victory hopes faltered when the Kerch Bridge between Crimea and Russia was rocked by a huge explosion that saw parts of the structure collapse. Crimea is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and numerous military airports and bases, and it is also critical for operational and logistical support of Russia’s southern front in Ukraine.

The Russian military said it will withdraw its troops from Kherson – the only Ukrainian regional capital it captured and a gateway to Crimea. If true, this would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks in the nine-month war. Speaking before that announcement, retired US Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, who served as Commanding General in the US Army Europe, said the huge counter offensive launched by Ukraine against Russia in September was already showing significant signs of success. He explained how if this continues at pace, Ukrainian troops could push the Russians back to the February 23 line (the day before the invasion started) by the end of the year and could liberate Crimea by next summer. Lieutenant General Hodges told Express.co.uk: “If you imagine a map of Ukraine – think of this counter offensive that started in early September – it has two wings.

“The first is the one that is opposite Kherson in the south and coming from the west. The other is the one that surprised the Russians that is moving down south eventually, to me, towards Mariupol. “That red arrow pointing south and the other arrow pointing west to east – both are going to end up outside Crimea. “All roads lead to Crimea so that means when they get down there, below the line of areas such as Kherson and Melitopal, they will have high margin range when they start hitting Russian bases and facilities in Crimea. He added: “When they do that, Crimea will become untenable which is why the attack on the bridge was such an important attack, whoever was responsible for it.

“If that gets severed again or can’t adequately repair it, you are talking about a large number of Russians who would find themselves in a sack in Crimea. “The first part, where they push the Russians back to the February 23 line, happens by the end of this year and then the Crimea bit by next summer.” Russia has long wanted to hold onto Kherson, as well as other positions west of the Dnieper to enable it to press an offensive to other areas and sever Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea. That would blow a huge hole in Ukraine’s economy and enable Russia to build a land corridor to the separatist Transnistria region of Moldova, which is home to a major Russian military base.

But the loss of Kherson could have devastating consequences for Putin and add to criticism of Russia’s military failures during the war, coupled with a slump in troop morale and stronger opposition to his botched troop mobilisation. Despite Russia saying it would withdraw troops from Kherson, Ukraine has remained sceptical, with an expert warning this could be a ruse to lure the country’s forces into a deadly trap. Ukrainian authorities were quick to caution against considering the announced plan to retreat from the city and nearby areas as a done deal. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that the Russians could be feigning a withdrawal from Kherson to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak told The Associated Press on Wednesday: “So far, we do not see any signs that Russia is completely leaving the city, which means that these statements may be disinformation.” Yaroslav Yanushevych, Kherson’s Ukrainian-appointed governor, called on residents “not to give in to euphoria” just yet. Military analyst Oleg Zhdanov warned Russia’s announced retreat “could very well be an ambush and a Russian trap to force the Ukrainians to go on the offensive, force them to penetrate the Russian defences, and in response to strike with a powerful blow from the flanks”.

