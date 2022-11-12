Putin’s ‘dambuster revenge’ as fears grow that dam was destroyed

Russian troops may have deliberately damaged a dam that was formerly under their control as they fled from the city of Kherson. Satellite images have shown that sections of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro river could have been “deliberately destroyed” according to a satellite imaging company.

Maxar Technologies have released pictures which appear to show damage to the northern part of the dam sluice gates at the hydroelectric power plant.

It is unclear how the damage was caused at the dam, which holds back “millions of tonnes” of water.

Moscow and Kyiv have consistently accused each other of trying to plot to damage the dam.

Earlier this month Russia blamed Ukraine for damage to it caused by shelling, despite providing no evidence to back these claims up.