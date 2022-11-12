Qatar accused of ‘paying actors’ as England fans party at World Cup

Host country Qatar has been accused of paying actors to portray fans ahead of the World Cup, days before the tournament kicks off. Several videos have been released of supporters lining the streets of Doha, but there have been questions regarding the legitimacy of those in the clips.

Videos have been posted on TikTok of England, Brazil and Portugal fans among several other nations at the tournament, though the comments have been filled with fears that Qatar has paid actors to play the role of fans at the tournament in order to promote the country. Both the videos of England and Brazil fans have had over a million views, while the clip of allegedly Brazilians dancing and partying in Doha has been seen over four million times.

However the comments tell a different story to the message that the videos are attempting to convey. “Paid actors!” one TikTok user wrote on the clip of England fans in Qatar a week ahead of the tournament. “These have to be paid by Qatar there’s no way,” another said.

One fan accused QatarLiving, the account that posted the videos, of using the same fans in separate videos in an attempt to con social media users. “Saw them all dressed as Brazil fans yesterday,” one fan said. “I swear they’re paying the workers to be fans at this point I’ve seen them supporting like 7 different countries,” another wrote.”

JUST IN: Ivan Toney sends clear message to Southgate after Man City brace