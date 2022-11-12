Queen Camilla dazzles in Fiona Clare couture gown & £45k of jewellery

Queen Camilla, 75, attended the Festival of Remembrance alongside her husband King Charles, 73. The royal wore her Magic Alhambra Diamond earrings from the brand Van Cleef & Arpels, which retail at £41,414.

The white gold and diamond earrings feature the recognisable clover leaf-inspired motif of Van Cleef & Arpels.

This is a brand Queen Camilla wears often – not only did she wear the dangling earrings to tonight’s special occasion, she wore another piece by the label.

This was the Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra yellow-gold agate bracelet. Camilla’s features blue clover leaves, but there are multiple colours to choose from.

The bracelet is available to buy at Selfridges, but it is another costly piece, priced at £3,950.

