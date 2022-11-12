Queen Camilla dazzles in Fiona Clare couture gown & £45k of jewellery

Queen Camilla, 75, attended the Festival of Remembrance alongside her husband King Charles, 73. The royal wore her Magic Alhambra Diamond earrings from the brand Van Cleef & Arpels, which retail at £41,414.
Alhambra
The white gold and diamond earrings feature the recognisable clover leaf-inspired motif of Van Cleef & Arpels.
This is a brand Queen Camilla wears often – not only did she wear the dangling earrings to tonight’s special occasion, she wore another piece by the label.
This was the Van Cleef & Arpels Vintage Alhambra yellow-gold agate bracelet. Camilla’s features blue clover leaves, but there are multiple colours to choose from.
The bracelet is available to buy at Selfridges, but it is another costly piece, priced at £3,950.
READ MORE: Doria Ragland speaks to Meghan Markle ‘like a child’ on podcast
Describing the bracelet, which is made of 18ct gold and agate, Selfridges said: “Feeling lucky? Well, you will be with this Vintage Alhambra bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels by your side.
“Designed with the brand’s first iconic Alhambra design – a four-leaf clover (that’s practically overflowing with luck) – each agate motif is bordered with delicate beading and linked on a fine cable chain.
“Handcrafted in yellow-gold, it will sit perfectly alongside the matching necklace while doubling your luck in the process.”
Camilla paired her jewellery with a Fiona Clare Couture long black dress, decorated with sparkly black flowers which appear to resemble poppies.
DON’T MISS:
Royal fans took to social media to praise Queen Camilla’s style.
Twitter user @Cathy5760097 said: “Stunning!”
Similarly, @JosemaxDelgago added: “The Queen is fabulous.”
Finally, @Rileydo73362981 commented: “Wow! They both look amazing.”
Source link