Queen tribute included in BBC’s Festival of Remembrance

The Queen was paid tribute to with an “emotional and fitting’ video montage marking the decades-long support the late monarch showed British soldiers and veterans. The BBC included the special nod at the start of its annual Festival of Remembrance concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Royal fans and BBC viewers took to social media to praise the lovely moment and to once again pay their respect to Her late Majesty.

@DavidTayloruup wrote: “An emotional and fitting tribute to the life and service of the late Her Majesty The Queen at the Festival of Remembrance

“Such a rousing and uplifting hymn “I vow to thee my Country” is.”

@jessailse said: “That was a very powerful tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the Festival of Remembrance. #FestivalofRemembrance.”

And @jamesBu96630535 added: “RBL Festival of Remembrance 2022. An absolutely beautiful tribute to our late monarch Queen Elizabeth ll.”

Presenter Huw Edwards introduced the touching tribute by himself paying his respects to the late Queen’s years of service to the country.

Mr Edwards said: “It’s been a year when talk of service and duty has come to the fore.