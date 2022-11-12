‘Quest for growth took toll on environment’

A special lecture on ‘Sustainable Development’ was organised by the Department of Economics, Central University of Odisha (CUO) on Thursday with Prof Mrutyunjaya Mishra, Department of Economics, Banaras Hindu University, being the distinguished speaker.

CUO Vice-Chancellor Prof Chakradhar Tripathi conveyed his best wishes for the programme which started with Dr Minati Sahoo, HoD, Department of Economics, delivering the welcome address and introduction of the topic.

The chief speaker on the occasion, Prof Mishra emphasised how for the sake of economic growth, the health of the environment has taken a toll. With the ever growing economies and the need and greed for more, the doctrine of sustainable development becomes the most relevant principle in today’s times. He discussed about the principles and dimensions of sustainable development which attempts to maintain a balance between development and the environment.

There was a healthy and productive interaction session among the resource person and the participants. Dr Prasant Kumar Behera, Senior Assistant Professor introduced the chief guest and the vote of thanks was delivered by Manisha Gupta, research scholar.