Richard Hammond talks potential Strictly Come Dancing stint

The TV presenter doesn’t seem to take part in many reality shows but speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Richard teased the potential for him to take part in hit BBC competition, Strictly Come Dancing. The annual show sees a host of famous faces from different parts of television taking to the famous dancefloor in an attempt to impress the judges and the public. Could the former Top Gear star be eyeing up the opportunity to have a go?

Richard’s primary focus remains very much on cars, with the second series of Richard Hammond’s Workshop having recently premiered.

One year into the business, the latest episodes of the car show saw the expert struggling with the finances of the company.

Along the way he is forced to make a few changes, enlisting the help of others as he tries to keep the business afloat.

However, both car enthusiasts and fans of Richard would probably be interested to see him taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

READ MORE: Outlander’s Sam Heughan opens up on body image struggles