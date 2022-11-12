Ring left in cupboard for 30 years is ultra-rare artefact





A ring lying around in a cupboard for nearly 30 years has been identified as being 2,000 years old and worth £30,000. The ultra rare artefact, now set to be auctioned, was found in a field in Yorkshire in 1994 and sold to its current owner for several hundred pounds. But its true origin was discovered after the owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, had it valued for auction. They said: “When it was brought to me in 1994 I had no idea what it was — my first thought was that it might be a Roman or Saxon ring.

“To think that this ring was in Britain before 55BC when Roman general Julius Caesar invaded is absolutely incredible. “I’m in my 60s, I don’t know how long I’ll be around. I thought it really wanted a good home so my children don’t have to figure out what to do with it.” Nigel Mills, from auctioneers Noonans, said this is a remarkably rare situation. He said: “This is probably the only opportunity collectors will ever have to buy something like this. “In the unlikely event a similar item was found in future, it would be immediately purchased by the British Museum.” Experts called in to examine the ring have determined that it was most likely worn by a chieftain of the Corieltauvi tribe in the Midlands and Yorkshire.

The ring’s current owner added: “It’s jaw-dropping. It’s really quite a mysterious thing. We will never know for sure who owned it but it was probably a powerful Celtic chieftain. “It’s not quite King Arthur’s ring but it’s the next thing down. We’re talking about the beginning of British written history.” The spectacular ring’s intricate design is connected to the Iceni tribe, which ran a significant part of East Anglia prior to the Roman invasion of Britain. READ MORE: Defence system could ‘change Ukraine war’ and devastate Russia

The ring was also classed as “stray” rather than treasure by a coroner when it was found 28 years ago in Knaresborough, meaning the metal detectorist was allowed to keep it. This meant the ring went unnoticed due to the different legal circumstances that existed at that time. But the Treasure Act, which came into effect in 1996, changed how these kinds of discoveries are handled. It is believed to have been crafted at a gold workshop in Snettisham in Norfolk, where a similar hoard was also discovered in 1948. Mr Mills, an antiquities specialist, said: “I instantly knew it was special. It would have been worn by a Corieltauvi tribal chieftain in the northeast along with a neck torc and armbands. The workmanship…is truly remarkable; it’s not until 1,000 years later that the Vikings would create similar pieces.”

He later added: “There are no comparable items that we can compare it with when looking to set an estimated value.” The stunning artefact is set to be auctioned off on November 16. The “Celts” were a civilisation that existed in Britain for 500 years during the Iron Age before the Romans invaded. They were a group stretching across the British Isles, loosely connected by having similar language, religion and cultural expression.







