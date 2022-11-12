Russian women march to frontline to demand husbands be sent home





The wives and partners of Russian soldiers marched from Belgorod into the occupied area of Luhansk to demand their husbands be sent back from the front. The group of 70 women walked and hitched lifts to cross into the war zone in Ukraine to confront military higher-ups over the treatment soldiers are being subjected to. In footage from the area, the contingent can be seen confronting military officials, warning “we don’t trust you anymore” as they called on their husbands to be withdrawn from the frontline.

The women accused the military officials of having abandoned their husbands after “only around 30 men survived” of the original 200 making up the battalion in the area. One woman can be heard saying: “We won’t leave them.” During the confrontation, an officer said: “‘I’m saying one more time, I have an order to deliver [you] to an assembly point where you will be talked to. “You all are servicemen, you should understand and comprehend that.” JUST IN: Belarus on brink as battle-hardened Ukraine fighters pose ‘biggest threat’ to Lukashenko

The group are believed to be related to soldiers engaged in battle near Makiivka, in the Donetsk region. Russian survivors of the fight, which is believed to have caused the death of over 500 men, accused military officials of abandoning them at the mercy of incessant drone shelling from the Ukrainian side. Aleksei Agafonov told The Guardian: “A Ukrainian drone first flew over us, and after that their artillery started to pound us for hours and hours, nonstop. “I saw men being ripped apart in front of me, most of our unit is gone, destroyed. It was hell.” Since Vladimir Putin announced his plan to draft 300,000 civilians to strengthen his forces in September, reports have been emerging of soldiers threatening to mutiny over the brutal conditions they are being told to face. Conscripts claimed to have received no training before being sent to the front, with video showing abysmal equipment being handed out.

