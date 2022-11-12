Safe Codes – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Wiki Guide – IGN

During Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 single-player campaign, you might find locked safes. These safes contain useful equipment that will help you out a lot to complete each mission’s task. In order to open then you’ll need to hunt down specific safe combinations, all of which you’ll find in this safe codes guide.
Opening MW2’s three safes will unlock the achievement/trophy called “Gentleman Thief.”
Click or tap to jump to one of the safe combos:
All Safes Locations
Below you will find all safes locations in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s single-player campaign.
El Sin Nombre Safe Code
- Mission: El Sin Nombre
- Location: Diego’s Room
- Safe Code: 02-02-19
- Safe Rewards: Plate Carrier armor and a silenced Lockwood 300 shotgun.
After Alejandro releases you, walk forward to get to the Barbecue area, there grab two throwing knives. You will need them to kill guards stealthily.
Now go through the open door on your left. You will see a balcony in this area. Jump to it to get to the second floor.
Once on the second floor, get inside the house and move up the stairs to enter the first room on your left. You will now be in a room with a pool table.
Move forward and kill the guard in front of you.
Now go down the hall and open the first door to your left, the one opposite the elevator.
This is Diego’s room. Go to the area where the bed is and open the cupboard. You will see the safe.
Enter the following code to open the safe from El Sin Nombre’s mission.
Code: 02-02-19
Inside this safe is a Plate Carrier armor and a silenced Lockwood 300 shotgun.
Alone Safe Code – Coffee Shop
- Mission: Alone
- Location: The Coffee Shop
- Safe Code: 10-10-80
- Safe Rewards: A throwing knife and a silenced .50 GS pistol
The first safe in the mission “Alone” is inside the coffee shop. You must find the green door in the picture below to get there.
DO NOT open the door as it’s boobie trapped, and you will die instantly. Go around the house and enter through the window instead; once inside, deactivate the trap to get a shotgun and go upstairs.
Upstairs find the door at the end of the hallway and open it.
A dying man will be on the other side, trying to ask for help.
Ignore the man and keep moving forward to enter the coffee shop. There go to the left and look for the door with a “no entry” sign to the left.
Open the door with a pry tool, get inside and open the safe using the code 10-10-80.
Inside you’ll find a throwing knife and a silenced .50 GS pistol.
Alone Safe Code – The Workshop
- Mission: Alone
- Location: The Workshop
- Safe Code: 37-60-80
- Safe Rewards: A throwing knife and a crossbow
From the coffee shop, drop down the stairs, go to the back, and exit through the door near the bar.
Go outside without being seen and enter the blue door near the parked white car.
The safe will be right in front of you, next to a microwave. Open the safe using the code 37-60-80 to get a throwing knife and a crossbow.
