SaveLegendsOfTomorrow Banner Flies Over Netflix Offices

An airplane flying a banner calling to save the canceled CW show Legends of Tomorrow was seen flying over the offices for Netflix.





Recent photographs show a banner reading “Save Legends of Tomorrow” attached to a plane flying over the Netflix offices on Nov. 12. The series was one of several long-running DC Arrowverse programs canceled by The CW in 2022 and an ongoing fan campaign launched under the hashtag #SaveLegendsofTomorrow calling for The CW and Warner Bros. Discovery to renew the series for an eighth season.

The banner was seen after James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, responded to recent fan demand to both save Legends of Tomorrow, and to release director David Ayer’s version of 2016’s Suicide Squad. “Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful,” Gunn, who also directed 2021’s The Suicide Squad, said.





Fans Rally to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow

“As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter [Safran] & I think it’s important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC,” he continued. Gunn also stated that he and Safran were “listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey” though their initial focus will be on “the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects.” In a recent interview, both Gunn and Safran explained their 10-year plan for the DCU, echoing the sentiment that they will focus on telling “one great overarching story” across film, television and animation.

Legends of Tomorrow was one of several long-running DC Arrowverse programs canceled by The CW, with the others including Batwoman after three seasons and The Flash after nine. The series ran for seven seasons on The CW from 2016 to 2022. An online fan campaign to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow began circulating following the show’s cancellation after seven seasons, which ended on a cliffhanger. “The cliffhanger isn’t the CW’s fault,” Legends co-showrunner Keto Shimizu said at the time. “It’s mine. I played chicken with the pickup and lost. Hopefully, the story can continue in another form.”

Warner Bros. Discovery named Gunn and Safran as co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios in October, which encompasses film, television and animation. The studio will replace DC Films, which was shuttered following Walter Hamada’s exit that same month. Gunn will oversee the creative aspect of DC Studios, while Safran’s role will center around business and production.