Savers lose billions as UK’s two most popular Isa funds crash again

2022 has been tough for investors, with global stock markets crashing due to war in Ukraine, soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

New York’s S&P500 index has fallen around 25 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite index of technology stocks is down 35 percent.

That is a blow for both Fundsmith and Scottish Mortgage, because they invested up to three quarters of their money in the States.

As we reported in the summer, they were hammered by the stock market crash in the first half of the year.

They recovered some of their losses in the summer, when US stocks rallied. It didn’t last.

Both funds fell again as the recovery petered out when investors released the US Federal Reserve will aggressively hike investment interest rates to curb inflation.

Fundsmith has fallen 6.6 percent and Scottish Mortgage has dropped 14.4 percent over the last three months, figures from Trustnet show.

Over 12 months, they are down 13.3 percent and 50.8 percent respectively. That’s a huge drop, especially for Scottish Mortgage, and has wiped billions off their value.