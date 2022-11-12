Scampering Russian forces destroy road and rail bridges

Fleeing Russian forces blew up bridges on their way out of Ukraine in an effort to slow down the onslaught. Photos posted to social media appear to show Antonovsky Bridge – a target over the last months for Ukrainian HIMARS – completely severed and severely damaged.

The bridge was a key target for Kyiv in an effort to keep Russian forces undersupplied and un-reinforced – now Moscow appears to have blown the landmark in an effort to secure their retreat.

The bride was blown before dawn Friday. Although it has not been confirmed what caused the explosion, Rybar, an unofficial but influential pro-war Russian military blog posted footage of the blast and claimed Moscow’s forces had brought it down.

The Ministry of Defence said this morning: “On November 11, 2022, Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed their withdrawal from Kherson had been completed. Russian forces highly likely destroyed road and rail bridges over the Dnipro River as part of this process.”

Satellite imagery also appears to show damage to the Nova Kakhovka dam, which Ukraine previously claimed Russia had mined. The road and railway link across the dam appeared to be severed.

FOLLOW BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES