Shashank Shankar Samant joins Eureka Forbes Limited

Mumbai, 12thNovember 2022:Eureka Forbes Limited, India’s leading health and hygiene brand has announced the appointment of Shashank Shankar Samant as a non-executive independent director.

Shashank is currently the chairman of GlobalLogic, post his retirement as President and CEO on September 30th, 2022. Under Shashank’s leadership, GlobalLogic has experienced explosive growth in size, reach and revenue; all while developing a strong reputation and culture that fosters engaged employees. Prior to this, Shashank was President of Ness Technologies where he founded and built their product engineering services business and grew it to a successful IPO on the NASDAQ exchange in 2004. He has worked in leadership roles at leading technology organizations like IBM and Hewlett-Packard. Shashank also serves as a member of the board of directors at Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP).

Welcoming Shashank, Board ChairmanArvind Uppal said “I extend a warm welcome to Shashank. His experience in the digital ecosystem will provide strategic guidance in this area. In addition to Shashank, it is an honour to share the board with industry stalwarts including recent additions like Gurveen Singh and Vinod Rao. With Gurveen’s expertise spanning over 4 decades in talent development and HR solutions and Vinod’s global experience of over 3 decades across the FMCG/Consumer Durable Industries, I am confident that Eureka Forbes is well poised for transformation”.

Sahil Dalal, Managing Director of Advent International India said “Shashank with his strong background in technology and digital will bring in strategic thinking on the technology and digital roadmap. His joining further strengthens the Board as we seek to transform Eureka Forbes Limited. With the amalgamation of experienced industry veterans on the Board and pedigreed professionals in management, Eureka Forbes is all set to strengthen and fortify its market leadership position.”

About Eureka Forbes:

Eureka Forbes Limited is India’s leading health and hygiene brand. With over four decades of existence, it is today a multi-product, multi-channel organisation. Eureka Forbes’ product portfolio encompasses water purification, vacuum cleaning & air purification. Eureka Forbes Limited has retail, e-commerce and institutional channels, an inventive business partner network, a rural channel and one of the most expansive service networks across India.

