Significant floating production vessel, a recycling first for Norway | MarketScreener

The largest recycling operation of a production vessel (FPSO) has started in Vats, Rogaland this week. The 235-metre-long ship was loaded-in by a float-over and subsequent site move operation. Now the vessel will be cleaned, dismantled and recycled. At least 97 per cent of the ship will be recycled.
This is the first time this type of vessel has been recycled in
Dismantling and recycling of offshore installations and ships is an important part of the green transition. Here, Norwegian industry and engineering expertise have developed solutions that are at the forefront of the industry. This provides tangible evidence of the circular economy given nearly 97 percent of the ship can be used as raw materials in new production, with steel being used as rebar in new buildings, and all hazardous waste is taken out of the system and disposed of in a responsible manner.
“This is a very complex logistics project with significant marine operations. We are proud that we can carry out such complicated operations in a safe and environmentally sound manner,” says Lars Myhre Hjelmeset, Executive Vice President for Offshore in AF Gruppen.
The production vessel Curlew has been in operation in the
“We have considerable experience in recovering offshore installations and floating production vessels is another area where our expertise and approach is both relevant and internationally recognized. Complex operations like this show that Norwegian offshore and engineering expertise helps set the standard for safe and environmentally sound solutions,” says Lars Myhre Hjelmeset, Executive Vice President Offshore at AF Gruppen.
About Curlew
The Curlew FPSO was operated by
