SimTune: bridging the simulator reality gap for resource management in edge-cloud computing – Scientific Reports

System model

In this work, we assume a typical edge-cloud computing environment with multiple heterogeneous edge and cloud nodes in a broker-worker setup6,12,24. An overview of the system model is presented in Fig. 1. All workloads are generated in the form of data and processing tasks from the users. The data is collected through IoT sensors and passed to the computational setup via gateway devices such as smartphones and smartwatches. This is typical in smart-home or smart-hospital like environments that aim to utilize data and AI applications to process it, for instance, to run energy optimization or for patient care4. Each task also has expected QoS metrics such as service deadline associated. Such deadlines are also referred to as Service Level Objectives (SLOs). The tasks are realized in the form of virtualized Docker container applications to allow ease of management and secure computing36. The container applications and SLOs are relayed to the edge-cloud broker, which takes all resource management decisions. It monitors the edge and cloud nodes and generates traces of system characteristics such as resource utilization and QoS metrics. The broker also leverages a discrete event-driven high-fidelity simulation in tandem with a low-fidelity surrogate model to run the SimTune approach. The tuned simulator is used by the scheduler to decide optimal scheduling decisions. The decision is enacted in the physical environment in the form of container allocation or migration to respective edge or cloud nodes. Further, we assume a bounded execution timeline, which we divide into fixed-size scheduling intervals. We consider a bag-of-task workload model wherein a set of new tasks is created at the start of each interval and all tasks can be scheduled independently.

Figure 2

Formulation

As described above, we consider a bounded timeline discretized into fixed-size intervals, each of \(\Delta\) seconds. We denote the t-th interval by \(I_t\), where \(t \in \{1, \ldots , T\}\). We define the state of the edge-cloud environment as the collection of resource utilization metrics including CPU, RAM and Disk of the host machines. This also includes the network topology of the system as a graph with each edge consisting of parameters such as latency and network bandwidth. We denote the state at the start of interval \(I_t\) by \(G_t\). We also denote the time-series workload characteristics and scheduling decisions in the form of utilization of the CPU, RAM, Disk and Network bandwidth and one-hot encoding of the host allocations, up to interval \(I_t\) by \(W_t\). The high-fidelity simulator is denoted by a function

$$\begin{aligned} Q_t = f(W_t, G_t; \phi _t), \end{aligned}$$ (1)

where \(\phi _t\) denotes the simulator parameters in interval \(I_t\) and \(Q_t\) denotes the set of QoS parameters at the end of \(I_t\). Thus, the simulator acts as a high-fidelity model that simulates the scheduling decisions in \(W_t\) to estimate the QoS parameters at a future timestep. We denote the measured QoS metrics at the end of \(I_t\) by \({\bar{Q}}_t\). Considering a trace of system states, workload characteristics and QoS metrics \(\mathcal {T} = \{(W_0, G_0, {\bar{Q}}_0), \ldots , (W_T, G_T, {\bar{Q}}_T)\}\), we can generate a simulated QoS trace by following equation (1) for each timestep t. This gives us a simulated trace as \(\{{Q}_0, \ldots , {Q}_T\}\). Considering QoS metrics as dense vectors, we can quantify the reality-gap for a set of simulator parameters \(\phi _t \forall t\) as the L2 norm

$$\begin{aligned} RG_t = \left\| {\bar{Q}}_t – Q_t \right\| . \end{aligned}$$ (2)

As has been observed in the past that data-driven schedulers rely on simulated estimates to optimize resource management decisions6,7, we need to ensure that we can bridge the reality gap to avoid bias and inaccuracies due to poorly set simulator parameters. Bridging this gap would translate to higher quality training data generated via simulators and directly translate to higher QoS scores (we demonstrate this in “Evaluation” section). Thus, our objective is to minimize the reality gap to ensure that the simulated estimates are close to the physically generated ones. This can be formulated as

$$\begin{aligned}&\underset{\phi _t \ge 0 \forall t}{\text {minimize.}}{} & {} \sum _{t=1}^T RG_t = \Vert {\bar{Q}}_t – Q_t \Vert \\& \text {s.t.}{} & {} {Q}_t = {f}(W_t, \phi _t, G_t; \theta ), \forall \ t. \end{aligned}$$ (3)

SimTune

As we do not have \(Q_t\) at the start of \(I_t\), the above optimization problem cannot be solved offline with a collected trace of on-the-fly metric-data after each timestep. To find optimal \(\phi _t\) at each timestep, we leverage a DNN based model to develop a low-fidelity surrogate model of the simulator that takes in the simulator inputs, its parameters and outputs another set of QoS estimates

$$\begin{aligned} {\widehat{Q}}_t = {\widehat{f}}(W_t, \phi _t, G_t; \theta ), \end{aligned}$$ (4)

where \(\theta\) denotes the parameters of the neural network. Now that we have both high and low fidelity models of the physical environment, we update the simulator parameters in three steps summarized in Fig. 2. First, we update the neural network parameters (\(\theta\)) to minimize the loss function

$$\begin{aligned} L_t = \left\| Q_t – {\widehat{Q}}_t \right\| , \end{aligned}$$ (5)

for each timestep t. This ensures that the converged parameters, say \(\theta ^*\), are such that the surrogate model closely represents the simulator. This allows us to utilize \({\widehat{f}}\) as a proxy of f and generate an estimate of \(Q_t\) for a timestep t. Second, we fix the parameters \(\theta ^*\) and update the simulator parameters \(\phi _t\) to minimize the reality gap of the simulator by utilizing the reality gap of the surrogate as a proxy. Advances in optimization of neural network parameters (\(\theta\)) such as momentum and cosine annealing facilitate quick and scalable optimization also of \(\phi _t\), which stands in contrast to typical simulators that do not allow this6. To do this, vanilla stochastic gradient approaches can be used to update \(\phi _t\) at each timestep till convergence using

$$\begin{aligned} \phi _t \leftarrow \phi _t – \gamma \cdot

abla _{\phi _t} \left\| {\bar{Q}}_t – {\widehat{f}} \left( W_t, \phi _t, G_t; \theta ^* \right) \right\| , \end{aligned}$$ (6)

where \(\gamma\) is the step size. The above equation gives us an iterative rule to update the simulation parameters such that the reality gap between the trained surrogate and the real trace is minimized. However, the above assumes a continuous relaxation of categorical simulation parameters such as the number of cores in a host machine (a natural number) or whether hardware acceleration or hyper-threading is supported by a machine (binary value). To circumvent this, we use Gradient-Directed Monte-Carlo (GDMC) optimization37. To do this, we perform discrete perturbations to \(\phi _t\) and build a tree from the current value. Each node in the tree is represented as an ordered pair \((v, \phi _t, n)\) where \(\phi _t\) is the parameter value set, \(v^i\) is a value estimate and n is the frequency of visits to that node. Each node has multiple child nodes \(\{(\phi _t^i, n^i)\}_i\) where we select a node in each Monte-Carlo selection stage such that the Upper-Confidence-Bound

$$\begin{aligned} v^i –

abla _{\phi _t} \left\| {\bar{Q}}_t – {\widehat{f}} \left( W_t, \phi _t, G_t; \theta ^* \right) \right\| – \sqrt{\frac{c \ln {n}}{n_i}}\end{aligned}$$

is minimized, where c is an exploration parameter. The \(

abla _{\phi _t} \Vert {\bar{Q}}_t – {\widehat{f}}( W_t, \phi _t, G_t; \theta ^* ) \Vert\) term aims to select nodes in the direction of the gradient and the \(\sqrt{\frac{c \ln {n}}{n_i}}\) term ensure other perturbations are also explored. As we select child nodes, we calculate \(v^i = \Vert {\bar{Q}}_t – {\widehat{f}}( W_t, \phi _t^i, G_t; \theta ^* ) \Vert\). After each such computation for a leaf node of the tree, we backpropagate values such that v becomes the frequency weighted average of \(v^i\)’s of its child nodes. As we perform multiple roll-outs and visit frequencies increase, the third term diminishes in value and we perform higher exploitation than exploration. Finally, we choose the simulation parameter with the highest \(v^i\). Performing the above iteratively to update \(\phi _t\) we obtain \(\phi ^*_t\) such that the reality gap of the surrogate is minimized. Finally, we use the \(\phi ^*_t\) parameters to generate data using the simulator to train the data-driven scheduler. We can also leverage the low-fidelity surrogate to perform on-the-fly \(\phi _t\) optimization to generate \(\phi ^*_t\) at each interval.

This pipeline offers three key advantages compared to prior work. First, as a neural network offers quick and scalable inference, we can also leverage it for online data generation and tuning of the scheduler. Second, optimization methods based on backpropagation to input have shown promise in the past and have a significant advantage of being able to optimize inputs quickly to minimize simulation tuning time. Third, with each incoming data point, we can fine-tune \(\theta\) and then simulator parameters \(\phi _t\) to dynamically adapt the simulation parameters as the workload and system characteristics change with time.

Figure 3 Low-Fidelity surrogate of the simulator in SimTune in the form of a neural network. The inputs include workload characteristics as time-series values, simulator parameters and edge topology as a fully-connected graph. The output is a vector of QoS estimates.

Low-fidelity surrogate model

As described in “Introduction” section, we realize the low-fidelity model using a deep neural network. An overview of the neural network architecture is presented in Fig. 3. In the rest of the discussion we drop the subscript that identifies timestep t without loss in generality. To infer the temporal trends in the workload characteristics, we leverage a Transformer model for their improved learning efficiency38. A Transformer is a multi-head attention based neural model that has been shown to be more scalable than classical recurrent modelling approaches38. Thus,

$$\begin{aligned} \begin{aligned} W^1&= \textrm{TransformerEncoder}(W),\\ W^2&= \textrm{ReLU}(\textrm{FeedForward}(W^1)). \end{aligned} \end{aligned}$$ (7)

However, in this feed-forward network, we use Monte-Carlo Dropout (MCD) for Bayesian inference at test time39. Unlike conventional dropout, MCD enables dropout at inference time as well. This allows us to run inference multiple times and obtain a stochastic output, specifically to model the volatile nature of workload characteristics. To infer the simulator parameters, we use a feed-forward network,

$$\begin{aligned} \begin{aligned} \phi ^1&= \textrm{ReLU}(\textrm{FeedForward}(\phi )),\\ \phi ^2&= \textrm{ReLU}(\textrm{LayerNorm}(\textrm{FeedForward}(\phi ^1) + \phi ^1)). \end{aligned} \end{aligned}$$ (8)

where the \(\textrm{LayerNorm}\) operation normalizes the output for stable training. The skip-connection between the output of the first feed-forward network and the second facilitates faster propagation of gradients and improved accuracy40. We also infer over the system state, i.e., the edge topology graph using a graph neural network41. We first form a fully connected graph with all hosts represented as graph nodes. The characteristics of the host \(h^j\) are denoted by \(e^j\). We then pass the graph through a gated-graph convolution network to capture the inter-host dependencies rising from the new task allocation. Here, the features for host \(h^j\) are aggregated over all other hosts in the graph over r convolutions, resulting in an embedding \(e^{j}_{r}\) for each host node in the graph. Specifically, the gating stage is realized as a Gated Recurrent Unit (GRU) resulting in graph-to-graph updates41 as:

$$\begin{aligned} \begin{aligned} e^j_{0}&= \textrm{tanh} \left( W\ e^{j} + b \right) ,\\ x_q^j&= \sum _{j} W^q e^{j}_{q-1} ,\\ e_q^{j}&= \textrm{GRU} \left( e_{q-1}^j, x_{q}^{j} \right) , \end{aligned} \end{aligned}$$ (9)

where the second equation performs the convolutions of the features of immediate neighbors in the graph. However, for large-scale graphs, to ensure that we capture the inter task and host correlations, we perform the above convolution step r times. Here, a GRU is a recurrent neural network that decides the weightage of the output of the previous convolution iteration with respect to the latest iteration. This allows the model to efficiently scale with the size of input graph without significantly losing performance. The stacked representation for all hosts is represented as \(G^1\). The three encodings are then concatenated and send to the Transformer decoder to generate a vector of QoS metrics as

$$\begin{aligned} \begin{aligned} E^1&= \textrm{TransfomerDecoder} \left( W^2, \phi ^2, G^1 \right) ,\\ {\widehat{Q}}&= \textrm{Sigmoid} \left( \textrm{FeedForward} \left( E^1 \right) \right) . \end{aligned} \end{aligned}$$ (10)

The sigmoid activation function makes the output in the range (0, 1), giving us normalized QoS scores. Overall, the objective of the neural network is to infer the simulated QoS metrics using the workload characteristics, simulator parameters and system information.

Offline scheduler training

To train the surrogate model, we use a random scheduler and random perturbations to the simulator parameters to generate a dataset trace \(\{(G_t, \phi _t, W_t, Q_t)\}_t\). This enables us to cover a large input state-space. Using such a trace, we can train a surrogate model \({\widehat{f}}(W_t, \phi _t, G_t; \theta )\) by minimizing the loss function

$$\begin{aligned} L = \sum _t L_t = \sum _t \left\| Q_t – {\widehat{f}}(W_t, \phi ^*_t, G_t; \theta ) \right\| , \end{aligned}$$ (11)

to give converged network parameters \(\theta ^*\). Using this, and a trace from a physical system \(\{(G_t, W_t, \phi _t, {\bar{Q}}_t)\}_t\), we tune simulator parameters to get \(\phi ^*_t\). The model is trained using normalized QoS metrics from the simulator and real-systems. Now that we have a high-fidelity scheduler f and a low-fidelity surrogate \({\widehat{f}}\), we can utilize them to train a scheduler g that generates scheduling decisions for an input state of the system. We denote the scheduling decision for interval \(I_t\) by \(D_t = g(G_t, W_t)\). As such schedulers are typically data-driven, we leverage traces using random schedulers generated by the tuned simulator \(f(\cdot ; \phi ^*_t)\). Using such a simulator, we generate a trace of system states and simulated QoS estimates as \(\{(G_t, W_t, Q_t)\}_t\) to train g.

Online scheduling

We now describe how the SimTune framework aids in informed decision making. An overview is presented in Algorithm 1. Having a trained scheduler g, we generate scheduling decisions at the start of each interval \(I_t\) as \(D_t = g(G_t, W_t)\) (line 3). To account for dynamism in the system, at the end of each interval \(I_t\), we form another datapoint by estimating QoS \({\widehat{Q}}_{t+1}\) for given state \((G_{t+1}, W_{t+1})\) using \(\phi ^*_t\) and updating \(\phi ^*_t\) to \(\phi ^*_{t+1}\) by minimizing the surrogate reality gap \(\Vert {\bar{Q}}_{t+1} – {\widehat{f}}(W_{t+1}, \phi ^*_{t}, G_t; \theta ^*) \Vert\) (lines 5–6). This allows us to dynamically tune simulator parameters to minimize the reality gap online. Using the new parameter set \(\phi _{t+1}\), we generate additional dataset \(\{(G_t, W_t, \phi ^*_{t+1}, {\widehat{Q}}_t)\}_{t+1}\) to fine-tune the scheduler model g (lines 7–8). Note that we utilize the QoS estimates of the surrogate \({\widehat{f}}\) to ensure that multi-step simulation traces can be generated quickly, minimizing overall decision time of the framework. This additionally allows us to make decisions informed on the new simulator parameters and consequently the updated system trends.