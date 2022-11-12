ŠKODA launched its first experience in the metaverse with The Nemesis

On November 10th The Nemesis inaugurated the first metaverse of the Czech car manufacturer which has officially entered the Web3 space! In this amazing world users can create custom avatars using ŠKODA skins while exploring eMobility and having fun with virtual test drives.

SKODA enters the metaverse with The Nemesis

The metaverse will be available and accessible from both desktop (simply via an URL link) and mobile app and will allow users to explore the ŠKODA island.

Being an entertainment platform offering innovative virtual reality experiences, The Nemesis proves itself to be an ideal partner able to help brands to better understand the importance of new technologies and guide them along this path while showing how metaverse and Web3 can be approached.

Opting for an immediate and much more personal communication channel can be a great advantage to promote a product. This is why an environment like the metaverse could be the new platform where a brand needs to be in order to create the kind of bond and interaction that customers are looking for today, through immersive experiences aimed at getting them more in tune with the product.

ŠKODAVERSE is the 3-D ŠKODA world where users can explore the newest ENYAQ Coupé RS iV model in the expo area, take virtual test drives and learn about the Brand’s eMobility through interactive corners. There is also an immersive NFT gallery showing ŠKODA’s non fungible artworks.

Alessandro De Grandi, CEO & Founder of The Nemesis, says:

“Being engaged in such an important project with a great international partnership like this gives us the opportunity to show, on one side, how metaverse and augmented reality can be the future of communication and, on the other, the value of our product”.

In the coming weeks, also the gamification part will be activated getting users involved even more in the metaverse activity