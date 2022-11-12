Sky reporter swarmed by tearful Ukrainians as troops liberate Kherson





Groups of jubilant Ukrainians welcomed defence soldiers and members of the international press as they arrived on the outskirts of Kherson to liberate the area. Sky News correspondent Alex Rossi was met with hugs and thanks from local residents who have been left under Russia’s control since the region was annexed earlier this year. And one “euphoric” member of the crowd put his thumbs up in a sign of approval for the UK when learning of the presence of British reporters.

Mr Rossi said: “This is absolutely incredible. We’re on the outskirts of Kherson now. We’re being given a military escort. “And as you can see, people are absolutely euphoric, incredible scenes here, waving the Ukrainian flag.” As the foreign correspondent walked among the tearful group, women could be heard saying “thank you” to the Ukrainian soldiers for liberating the region. One man asked to shake hands with the British reporter, with another pointing at the camera before asking who they were. JUST IN: Belarus on brink as battle-hardened Ukraine fighters pose ‘biggest threat’ to Lukashenko

As Mr Rossi said “British television”, the man grinned and put his thumbs up: “Britain? Britain well.” The reporter said: “They’re putting their thumbs up to Britain. Obviously, Ukrainian soldiers have captured the city forcing the Russians out. “It’s pretty early in the morning, but people are out, they’re very grateful to see something they didn’t think they would see for perhaps a long time, if at all. “Russia annexed this territory, the Ukrainian flag now flying and it is under the control of Ukrainian soldiers.” READ MORE: Putin has ‘hands over red button’ as Russian leader tipped to launch ‘small nuclear blast’

The UK has joined forces with its NATO allies to provide Ukraine's defence forces with equipment and training since earlier in the war. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated London's support to Kyiv upon entering Number 10 in October, reassuring Volodymyr Zelensky the UK's support would not waver. In July, the Ministry of July launched a major infantry training scheme for Ukrainian soldiers in addition to delivering thousands of anti-tank weapons, anti-air missiles and several launch rocket systems. The continued support of international partners, added to Ukraine's continued efforts to push back against Russian troops, has resulted in significant advances on Kyiv's counter-offensive in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, Russia was forced to retreat from Kherson and started setting up camp on the eastern banks of the Dnipro River. Moscow said its troops finished withdrawing from the western bank on November 11, paving the way for Ukrainians to cautiously move towards reclaiming the territory. Videos and pictures posted on social media later showed residents celebrating in the streets, with the Ukrainian flag flying over a central Kherson square. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Russia’s retreat from Kherson marked “another strategic failure” for Moscow, pledging continued support for Ukraine. Mr Wallace said: “The Russian army has suffered a huge loss of life as a result of their illegal invasion and have only achieved international isolationism and humiliation. Ukraine will press on.”

