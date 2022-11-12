Sky Sports’ cheeky comment to Christian Horner as boycott ends

Sky Sports host Simon Lazenby made a cheeky comment to Christian Horner in his first chat with the broadcaster since Red Bull’s boycott came to an end. The remark has been one of the only times Sky Sports have addressed the issue on air.
The channel spoke to Horner after Verstappen dropped down from second to fourth in the sprint race. Lazenby said: “Christian nice of you to talk to us, again.” Horner simply nodded to the presenters after the remark but didn’t make any comment.
However, he appeared happy to talk to the channel about the team’s difficult Saturday. Max Verstappen and Horner snubbed Sky Sports last time out in Mexico after the Dutchman accused the channel of being “disrespectful”.
Ted Kravitz claimed Lewis Hamilton was “robbed” of his eighth world title during his ‘Ted’s Notebook’ at the United States Grand Prix. Kravitz also suggested Verstappen looked unable to win a world championship in a normal way.
READ MORE: Ted Kravitz addresses Max Verstappen falling out
Sky Sports bosses held meetings with Red Bull between the two events with channel representatives heading to Milton Keynes before flying out to Brazil. Kravitz broke his silence on the issue after qualifying as he admitted Sky Sports had held talks with Verstappen and Red Bull.
He explained: “Just following up from what happened with us [Sky] and me and Max Verstappen in Mexico. Listen, we sat down, we had a good chat but, as Max said yesterday, we’ve drawn a line on it so, onwards and upwards.”
Verstappen confirmed in Thursday’s press conference that the boycott had come to an end for the race in Brazil. The Dutchman added: “We drew a line under it. We keep on going, and I am looking forward to it.”
DON’T MISS
Max Verstappen explains Red Bull boycott talks were ‘solved quickly’ [COMMENT]
Sky Sports F1 ‘not expected to apologise to Max Verstappen’ [INSIGHT]
Max Verstappen makes Sky Sports boycott u-turn [ANALYSIS]
In Mexico, Horner had suggested Verstappen was “very upset” by Kravitz’s assessement.
The Red Bull boss even accused Sky Sports of making a “series of derogatory comments”. He added: “Some of the commentary’s excellent, but some of the pieces, there’s too much sensationalisation being done and we stand together as a team.
“We’ve been very clear, and it’s not just been Sky UK, it has been across all of the Sky channels, Germany, Italy. It was just for this weekend it was just to register our discontent in some of the less impartial comments that are made, or accusations that are sometimes made, as TV seems to be becoming ever more sensationalised.”
Source link